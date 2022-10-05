Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.50 ($66.84) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of GXI stock traded up €2.20 ($2.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.05 ($54.13). 70,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.25 and its 200 day moving average is €62.14. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 1 year high of €87.25 ($89.03).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

