GFG Capital LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.13. 66,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

