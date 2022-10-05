GFG Capital LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.