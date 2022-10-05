GFG Capital LLC Sells 610 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. 360,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

