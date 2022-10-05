GFG Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $1,847,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 2,228.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $156.55. 101,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 288.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

