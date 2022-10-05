Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading 2.3% Higher

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.33. 189,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 723,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.
