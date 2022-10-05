GMX Price Hits $50.14 on Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $400.68 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GMX has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $50.14 or 0.00247338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX (GMX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. GMX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GMX is 40.86368359 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,071,532.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmx.io/.”

