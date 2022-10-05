Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. 140,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

