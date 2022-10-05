Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. 93,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,155,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.47. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $185.11 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

