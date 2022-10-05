Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Atmos Energy accounts for about 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.04. 7,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,411. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

