Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires Shares of 1,203 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,576,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,222,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth about $19,233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

ESAB Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 15,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

