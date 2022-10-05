Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 7.0% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SWK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. 17,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,632. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.