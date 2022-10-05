Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $31,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,403,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

