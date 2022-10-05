Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 254 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 10.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Cintas were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Cintas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cintas by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.35. 7,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.85. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.