Goldcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $817,978.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $817,978.00 and $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00270952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016781 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,286,822 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

