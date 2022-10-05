Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.35. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 317,082 shares trading hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $514.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 24.87%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

