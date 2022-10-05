Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

