Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. 10,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,482,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at $2,907,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 43.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

