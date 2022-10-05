Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. 10,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,482,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
