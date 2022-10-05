Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.18 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00270449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00725066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.00607918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00244273 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

