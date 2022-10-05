Guardian Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.20 Million (GUARD)

Guardian (GUARD) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Guardian has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $473,572.00 worth of Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guardian has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Guardian token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guardian alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Guardian Profile

Guardian’s genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Guardian’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,317,487 tokens. The official website for Guardian is www.wolfdencrypto.com. The official message board for Guardian is medium.com/wolf-den. Guardian’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guardian

According to CryptoCompare, “Guardian (GUARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Guardian has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guardian is 0.97567933 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $220,845.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guardian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guardian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guardian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guardian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.