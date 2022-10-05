GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.69 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and $691.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007189 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010039 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012399 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

