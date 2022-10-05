Handshake Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Handshake has a total market cap of $16.96 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00270237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00137056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00726777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00607362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00607064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00245439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 533,622,176 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

