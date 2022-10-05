Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.0984

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Hathor has a total market cap of $89.84 million and $495,457.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 913,340,944 coins and its circulating supply is 237,395,944 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

