Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.99

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Hays Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Hays Increases Dividend

Hays Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

