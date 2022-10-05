Head-To-Head Contrast: Permian Resources (PR) versus Its Peers

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Permian Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Risk and Volatility
Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ competitors have a beta of -12.27, meaning that their average share price is 1,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Permian Resources
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Permian Resources Competitors
|1611
|9253
|14666
|404
|2.53
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Permian Resources
|$1.03 billion
|$138.18 million
|6.34
|Permian Resources Competitors
|$9.49 billion
|$710.15 million
|16.69
Permian Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Permian Resources
|28.46%
|18.68%
|13.04%
|Permian Resources Competitors
|-3.94%
|17.68%
|10.38%
Summary
Permian Resources beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
