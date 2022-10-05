Head to Head Contrast: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zuora and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.57%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 62.67%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Teradata.

This table compares Zuora and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $346.74 million 2.93 -$99.43 million ($0.87) -8.86 Teradata $1.92 billion 1.74 $147.00 million $0.73 43.56

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -29.89% -56.71% -18.86% Teradata 4.41% 34.05% 5.79%

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Zuora on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

