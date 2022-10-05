Head-To-Head Survey: Troika Media Group (TRKA) and Its Competitors

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Troika Media Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Troika Media Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group Competitors 306 1694 2590 67 2.52

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 92.49%. Given Troika Media Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Troika Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $116.41 million -$38.69 million -0.39 Troika Media Group Competitors $10.92 billion $2.41 billion -1.23

This table compares Troika Media Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Troika Media Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group. Troika Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group -33.24% -219.10% -29.42% Troika Media Group Competitors 25.50% -7.98% 2.24%

Summary

Troika Media Group competitors beat Troika Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

