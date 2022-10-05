Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $36.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00064560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007691 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008509 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05787329 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $34,879,806.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

