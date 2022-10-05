HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Shares Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.81 and last traded at $67.81. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

