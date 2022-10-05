Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

HFRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,821. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $848,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

