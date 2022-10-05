Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 265 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $7.95 on Wednesday, hitting $421.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $533.57.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
