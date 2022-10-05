Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $1.57 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $39.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,719.46. 3,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.22 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,907.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,016.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.