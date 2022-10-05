Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 31,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,594. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

