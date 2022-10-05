HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 3.6% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.48. 255,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 412,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The stock has a market cap of C$450.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

