Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
HOOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 124.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.