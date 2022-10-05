Hovde Group Cuts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $12.50

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 2,546,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,892,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

