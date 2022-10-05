Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Shares Up 1%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.59. 21,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 15,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 1.88% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

