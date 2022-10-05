Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases £36,300 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson bought 15,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($43,861.77).

Shares of LON HTG traded up GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.87 ($3.02). The company had a trading volume of 357,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,332. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of £412.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.12. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTG. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

