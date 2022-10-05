Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 165,140 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 988,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 223,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

