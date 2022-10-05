ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $5.46 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00027012 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. The official website for ICHI is www.ichi.org. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

