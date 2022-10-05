iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Down 10.9%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) shares were down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

iCo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

