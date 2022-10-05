Idle Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#.

Buying and Selling Idle

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

