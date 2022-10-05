Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.79. 3,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.
