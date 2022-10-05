Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,231 shares during the quarter. Immatics makes up approximately 1.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Immatics worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Immatics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,568. The stock has a market cap of $655.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.27 million. Immatics had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

