Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells $1,112,800.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Inhibrx Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of INBX stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 1,781,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,909. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.