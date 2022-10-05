Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells $1,112,800.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Inhibrx Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of INBX stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 1,781,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,909. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inhibrx Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter worth about $10,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

