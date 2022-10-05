Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

INBX traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.71. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inhibrx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Inhibrx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

