Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 11,570,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 76.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Innoviva by 18.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 157,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Innoviva by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

