Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases 35,844 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,030 shares in the company, valued at C$33,779,288.93.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

LNR stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.33. 86,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,313. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of research firms have commented on LNR. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

