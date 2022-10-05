Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,187,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 363,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

