Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,187,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 363,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.49. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

