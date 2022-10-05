Insider Buying: Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL – Get Rating) insider Patrick Largier purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$20,350.00 ($14,230.77).

Quickstep Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.24.

Get Quickstep alerts:

About Quickstep

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the defense and commercial aerospace, and other industry sector customers in Australia and the United States. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Quickstep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quickstep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.